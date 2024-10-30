Prince Harry makes peace with Prince William, Kate rift?

Prince Harry has seemingly made peace with his split with elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex, who live with wife Meghan Markle in the US, has estranged himself from William and the Royal legacy.

The rift has increased to an extent that the brother, who jointly attended the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, did not speak a word to one another.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “They are as far apart as ever and William’s priority is to look after Kate as she recovers from abdominal surgery and to step up his royal duties to cover for the King.

“But it does seem odd that Harry likes flying in and out for less than two days.

“He did the same with the Coronation and it looks as though he is just not interested in seeing any of his old friends.

“He has become Harry No Mates as far as the UK is concerned.

“This may be because some of his friends in England didn’t take to Meghan and he resented it so he has cut them out of his life,” he noted.