Sam Pounds halts release of Liam Payne’s posthumous track ‘Do No Wrong’

Liam Payne's posthumous single release has been canceled by Sam Pounds.

The One Direction alum was working on a song with the Grammy winner artist before his untimely death, and a video of the star singing the unreleased song was shared on October 29 by Pounds.

The late singer's unreleased song was set to release on Friday, November 1st but Pounds took to his official X account to announce that they have postponed the release of Do No More as "we are all still mourning".

"Today I’m deciding to hold "Do No Wrong” and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire)," the producer penned down.

"Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet," he remarked.

Pounds concluded by writing, "We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds."

Fans flooded to the comment section praising Pound's action calling it "the right thing to do."

One wrote, "Thank you Sam… yes, we're still crying but we're always here ready for Liam's music when the time is right."

"Thank you for respecting the family’s decision. Hopefully it will see the day of light in better timing," another praised Pounds for respecting Payne's family's decision.