Channing Tatum keeping it professional after reports of Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum anticipated costarring with Zoe Kravitz in an upcoming project hours before split news

October 30, 2024

Channing Tatum is still looking forward to working with his ex fiance Zoe Kravitz in upcoming film.

The Step Up star, 44, shared a screenshot of a Deadline story anticipating the forthcoming film, initially shared by Dave Bautista.

The post is still up on the actor's Instagram Stories after the news of his split with Zoe, 35, jolted the internet just hours later.

Tatum didn't include any text with his post.

The film, starring and produced by Cate Blanchett, will also feature Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough.

"Alpha Gang follows alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth—until emotions derail their mission," Bautista's caption read.

"Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers and an out of this world cast. Get ready for something epic! #AlphaGang," he concluded.

The bombshell breakup after the couple had been together for three years was confirmed by multiple sources, People reported.

The two first sparked dating rumours after Kravitz cast Tatum in her film Blink Twice in early 2021.

By October 2023, the two were reportedly engaged, per People. The pair also earned her father Lenny Kravitz's blessings in January of this year.

"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it—I've done well. Blessed," he told Entertainment Tonight.

