Harry Styles tops as wealthiest star with Brit celebs under 30 list

Harry Styles has been named the richest British star under 30.



The former One Direction member along with Dua Lipa dominated the Heat magazine’s annual Rich List.

According to Mirror, the As It Was hitmaker topped the list with a net worth of £200 million.

The 30-year-old singer, since his split from the boyband in 2016, has released three albums, several films and embarked on a global stadium tour.

After Harry, Dua Lipa claims the second spot on as the Love Again singer is said to have a worth of £104 million.

The 29-year-old singer enjoyed success in 2020 with hit album Future Nostalgia. She has also clinched a string of brand deals, and been on tours in recent years.

The Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has risen from ninth to third on this year's list with a £30.6 million fortune.

The magazine’s figures are based on estimated earnings, as per the publication.

Apart from the trio, the list also includes notable names such as Millie Bobby Brown with a net worth of £22 million, Sophie Turner -£18.5 million and Sam Fender with a net worth of £13.1 million.