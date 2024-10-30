Meghan Markle urged to safeguard her dignity

Meghan Markle has just been urged to reconsider her plans in life, after suffering a scathing take down.

Biographer Christopher Wilson made these comments public during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he responded to Tina Brown’s accusations of the Duchess, on the Ankler podcast.

For those unversed she accused the royal of having ideas that are “total c***” and even called her “flawless about getting it all wrong.”

As part of his reaction, Mr Wilson urged Meghan to focus instead on leaving a “good mark on the world”.

He was also quoted saying, “Slammed by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown as having 'the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world', Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity.”

“So maybe this is the moment for Meghan to follow the example of the thirty-plus American women who married into royalty in the past – those who remained dignified and left behind a good mark on the world,” Mr Wilson added before signing off.