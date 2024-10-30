 
Angelina Jolie ready to have 'fun' after Brad Pitt split

Jennifer Lopez is 'ready to date' again but she has new rules

October 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie ready to have 'fun' after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie is reportedly "ready to date again" after her messy divorce from Brad Pitt.

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that the 49-year-old actress is dating British hip-hop artist Akala.

The source shared that Angelina discreetly met with Akala at her hotel suite in London.

“Angie is ready to date again, although it’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item,” said the confidant. “Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though.”

When asked what rules the Maleficent actress has in mind for her future boyfriend, the insider told the outlet, “The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed. Angie has been through a lot since she filed for divorce from Brad [Pitt].”

“She doesn’t want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, Angelina has six children - Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

