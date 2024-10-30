Angelina Jolie turns heads in black outfit as she hits screening of ‘Maria'

Angelina Jolie rocked a long black dress as she attended a screening of her upcoming film, Maria, in Westwood.



As per MailOnline, the Maleficent actress who arrived to the Landmark Theater on Tuesday night donned a long, black coat and also opted for a black ensemble underneath.

For the accessories, the 49-year-old actress chose minimal add-ons such as a pair of dainty earrings.

She wore a pair of black open-toed and light makeup included mascara on lashes and a glossy tint on lips.

Angelina Jolie graces screening of biographical psychological drama ‘Maria’ in Westwood

Her appearance in Westwood comes a day after the actress made an appearance at another screening of her highly anticipated film in Los Angeles.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the forthcoming film is a biographical psychological drama film about opera singer Maria Callas.



The film is reportedly set during Callas' final years in the 1970s when she was living in Paris.

Apart from Jolie, the film also features Kodi Smit-McPhee , Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer.

Maria will be released in select theaters in the United States on November 27, 2024, before streaming on Netflix on December 11.