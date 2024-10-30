Prince Harry’s war on Prince William, King Charles comes to a head

Prince Harry has just been reminded of the toll his royal fights have been taking on his person.

PR analyst Ed Coram James made these comments during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

In that chat he admitted that a professional separation has “taken its toll” on their marriage.

Reportedly, “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan,' call it 'the Sussexes,' call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.”

“And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the royal family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable.”

He also made sure to note that its gotten “to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large check based on their brand value.”

And its “because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the royal family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers.”

“And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful, and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed,” as well the expert noted.

Before signing off however, he did make it clear that a move in the right direction is not impossible either because “it is achievable.”

But “To do it, they need to lean into the exact opposites of these labels. The first step in this always had to be to dissociate themselves from the brand that had achieved such labels in the first place.”