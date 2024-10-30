King Charles turns to India for cancer treatment after saying he 'hopes to survive'

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a brief stopover in India secretly following their recent trip to Australia and Samoa, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

"Their majesties had a short private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "They return to the UK this morning."

According to a report by First Post, King Charles and Queen Camilla recently completed a discreet four-day retreat at the Soukya Health and Wellness Centre in Bengaluru.

Another outlet Connected To India claimed, “The holistic centre, where the couple is staying during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies.

“They have also been enjoying long walks around the centre and going to organic farm,” the outlet quoted the source as saying.

Commenting on the First Post tweet, royal expert Kate Mansey said, “A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirms reports in the Indian press that the King and Queen stopped at an Indian retreat on the way home."

She further said, “It’s a favourite spot for the King and Queen who have visited several times before. The King will resume his cancer treatment in the UK.”

According to Reuters, King Charles and Camilla arrived in Bengaluru on October 27 and had since been at the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre, where they had enjoyed yoga and meditation sessions.

It further said King Charles, who has long advocated alternative medicines and therapies, has paid many visits to India and to the Soukya centre itself before.

King Charles move comes days after the monarch emotionally said he 'hopes he survives long enough to return' to Samoa after a heartwarming ceremony.