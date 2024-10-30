 
Paul Mescal breaks silence over awkward Saoirse Ronan interview

Paul Mescal and close pal Saoirse Ronan has a seemingly awkward interaction during a recent interview

October 30, 2024

Paul Mescal has broken his silence about the recent interview alongside Saoirse Ronan which made headlines for the duo’s tense exchange.

During Paul and Saoirse’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne, the Normal People star talked over his good friend Saoirse and poked fun at her photo from her hit film Hanna.

In response, the Little Women star said: “That is a cult classic, she's just shot a deer…”

When Paul continued to laugh, she said “stop laughing Paul..”

Now, the Gladiator II star has broken silence about the interview. He was asked about Denzel’s compliments on his performance in the movie.

While attending the Gladiator II Australian premiere in Sydney, he told 9Honey: “I'm totally comfortable saying this but I got absolutely emotional when he [Denzel] said that.”

He continued: “Because he's just been both so generous with his talent, his performance in the film is just extraordinary but he's been totally paternal in a non-condescending way entirely on this press tour.”

“And to get that from somebody who is so fundamentally talented is so, it feels incredibly generous and kind,” he added.

During their interview with Norton, the Saoirse and Paul also talked about their deep bond, with the actress saying, “Jack sent me a very nice message when Normal People came out and I fangirled over Jack. Then I met Saoirse and we worked together, played husband and wife and now we're best pals.”

