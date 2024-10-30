 
Meghan's Markle's dreams could be 'foiled' by 'multi-billion dollar problem'

Meghan Markle’s ambitious venture is facing a huge problem

October 30, 2024

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard (ARO) is facing a “multibillion dollar problem,” according to an expert.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, soft launched her brand on Instagram in March with a video of herself in her luxurious kitchen. A proper launch of the brand is still pending.

The Duchess’s brand is now facing a big issue with its trademark and registration to the US Patents and Trademarks Office.

A new report has revealed that ARO’s trademark process has received a setback due to protest from a firm that owns the trademark Royal Riviera. The firm has submitted their protest to USPTO, and has been “deemed relevant” due to "likelihood of confusion" between the two brand names.

The Daily Mail’s report revealed the owner of the Royal Riviera trademark to be an institution that makes billions.

"The owner, Harry & David, is an American institution, founded in 1934, with annual sales of £1.7billion and 3,300 staff."

Sharing the analysis of the situation, Daily Mail Diary Editor, Richard Eden wrote: "Her bid to trademark the American Riviera Orchard name has run into what might be described as a multi-billion dollar problem.”

He continued: "The scope of her ambitions appears to know no bounds, as was memorably observed by her friend, Kim Kardashian, who said that Meghan Markle was intent on 'changing the world'.”

Raising a question about Meghan Markle’s big dreams, he wrote: “But are those dreams destined to be forever foiled?"

