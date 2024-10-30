Katy Perry shuts down Ozempic rumors on 40th birthday

Katy Perry just turned back time with her luxurious birthday celebration.

As the Dark Horse singer marked her 4oth birthday with an extraordinary 1940s themed party, she also addressed the rumors that swirled around the topic of her recent weight loss.

It was speculated that Perry has been consuming the rather infamous weight-loss drug, Ozempic after she rocked an impeccable toned figure on the cover of her musical comeback single, Woman’s World.

As per DailyMail, a source revealed that the real reason behind the Firework singer’s transformation was that she had “cut out processed food and alcohol” ahead of her return.

The outlet was further informed that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was guiding the pop star over her diet and exercise.

“She loves savoury food...but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando's diet,” they further mentioned of the Perry’s routine ahead of Woman’s World release.

"Orlando has been her right-hand man and has helped her out. They eat the same and work out the same. She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn’t drink that much," the insider stated, adding, "She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine."