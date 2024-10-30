Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprising political choice public

A Republican, Arnold Schwarzenegger, said he would vote for the rival party, the Democrat candidate, in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.



Explaining his decision, being a registered member of the GOP, he said on X, “Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results."

"Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."

“It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out," he continued.

“But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill."

"Calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican."

"That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," the former governor said - who was a strong critic of running presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Arnold further said he is publicly backing Harris because “I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican governor."