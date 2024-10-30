 
Geo News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprising political choice public

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares reason for not choosing his party

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprising political choice public
Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprising political choice public

A Republican, Arnold Schwarzenegger, said he would vote for the rival party, the Democrat candidate, in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Explaining his decision, being a registered member of the GOP, he said on X, “Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results." 

"Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."

“It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out," he continued.

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes surprising political choice public

“But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill."

"Calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican."

"That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," the former governor said - who was a strong critic of running presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Arnold further said he is publicly backing Harris because “I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican governor."

Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour
Mel B makes rare comment on Spice Girls reunion tour
Meghan's Markle's dreams could be ‘foiled' by ‘multi-billion dollar problem' video
Meghan's Markle's dreams could be ‘foiled' by ‘multi-billion dollar problem'
Tom Brady gets 'honest' about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Tom Brady gets 'honest' about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Katy Perry shuts down Ozempic rumors on 40th birthday
Katy Perry shuts down Ozempic rumors on 40th birthday
Saoirse Ronan addresses THAT awkward exchange with Paul Mescal
Saoirse Ronan addresses THAT awkward exchange with Paul Mescal
Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall video
Olivia Rodrigo remembers 'scary' onstage fall
King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts after Eric Trump remarks about duke