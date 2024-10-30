Photo: Jennifer Lopez trying to one up Jennifer Aniston after loss: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly focused on maintaining chiseled physique.

Both divas have been stealing hearts of a million fans for ages, but now the competition between these two Jennifer’s has become intense, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

A tipster tattled in this regard, “They always fake it and play nice whenever they cross paths.”

He also noted, “But it's an open secret they don’t have a lot of time for each other, they’re in different worlds."

It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported that Jennifer Lopez has been obsessing over her fitness regime after she filed for divorce from husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

On the other hand, the Friends veteran was taken to have found a new way to grieve over the demise of her beloved friend, Matthew Perry last year.

However, now it is safe to say that both actresses have moved on from their losses and are finally focusing on themselves.

"One thing they do have in common is that they’re both really competitive and ferocious about being the top dog in the Hollywood body wars,” continued the insider.

Before moving on to a new topic, the insider added, “They’ve been trying to one up each other for years.”