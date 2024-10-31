'Wicked' first reaction wins critics' hearts

Critics love Wicked as their early reactions are raving about the performances of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.



Ahead of release, Universal Pictures invited film influencers for a preview screening, according to Deadline.

Afterwards, they shared their first reactions on social media, praising the movie's direction and overall execution.

Writing on X, Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway drama Wicked, said, “Counting down the days until the world sees Cynthia and Ariana in Jon M. Chu’s film… you will all be changed for the good when you see it.”

Journalist Scott Menzel called the film “a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever.”

IndieWire’s Erin Strecker said she is “happy to confirm Wicked is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since Chicago and Mamma Mia.” Strecker called Grande’s performance “perfection.”

Journalist Simon Thompson said the movie is a “respectable that pops and enchants on the big screen,” noting, “Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park.”



