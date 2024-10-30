Photo: Jennifer Aniston laser focused on rival Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez reportedly share the same love for fitness and looking their best self.

Nonetheless, these mutual interests have sparked competition between the two divas, who were initially using gym as an escape from their woes.

As fans will be aware, Jennifer Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from husband, Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, whereas Jennifer Aniston was grieving the loss of her dear friend and Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, who left her mourning last year.

According to a tipster, “now that they’re both over 50 and the pool in their age group has gotten smaller, they’re even more laser focused on each other.”

The source went on to add, "They’re both obsessive about their bodies and looking hot and being named to all the ‘hot’ lists, is something they’re both always striving for.”

“Sure, they’re both passionate about health and wellness, but make no mistake, it’s looking sexy that gives them the biggest thrill," the insider also claimed before moving to the next topic.