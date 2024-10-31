Megan Thee Stallion set to unveil 'most vulnerable' moments in documentary

Megan Thee Stallion just took charge of her life story.

As the rapper gears to release her documentary titled Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words on October 31, she revealed how her fans would get to see the “human” narrative of her.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Mamushi singer said, "I really didn't want to do it at first because I was so in a dark place and I didn't want anybody to see me. I didn't want anybody to hear from me. I didn't want anybody to talk to me.”

The 29-year-old artist continued, "I was just not happy. I couldn't even pull myself out of bed half the time. I didn't want anybody to see me like that because usually people see me as such a strong woman.”

"But then I just really got tired of seeing other people tell my story and I knew that I had to take control," Megan Thee Stallion added.

The documentary, directed by Nneka Onuorah, stated in its synopsis that it promises to "follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”