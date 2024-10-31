Nina Dobrev, Shaun White announce engagement!

Nina Dobrev and longtime boyfriend Shaun White are officially engaged!



The ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum announced her engagement in an adorable Instagram post soon after her longtime boyfriend popped up the question.

“I went into shock," Dobrev later told Vogue of the surprise proposal. "I just froze and stared at him."

The actress revealed that White prepared a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. “He made the invite look so legitimate,” Nina said.

On social media, Dobrev captioned the photos: "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé," on Instagram.

This comes as Dobrev teased a potential trial engagement during a former interview with PEOPLE.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he said.

"But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.'"

"But you never know. We'll see what happens,” noted White.