Meghan Markle raises eyebrows after snubbing ‘golden shot' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle lost a golden opportunity for her acting comeback in Hollywood, notes an expert.



The former actress, who was reportedly offered an opportunity to work for a ‘Suits’ reboot, refused a whopping package.

LA-based media finance analyst Mike Raia claimed: "This could become the costliest decision of her life and one that she may bitterly regret in years to come.

"The female lead character, a campaigning, hotshot lawyer named Erica, was written with Meghan specifically in mind and there is little doubt she would have been paid many times her original salary.

"There had been industry talk that she could command as much as half-a-million dollars per episode. That’s the kind of golden shot that even established stars dream of. But she’s left everyone dumbfounded by brushing aside what would have been a huge opportunity."

Meanwhile, a senior studio production source told the Daily Express US: "It beggars belief that she would dismiss such an opportunity to keep big bucks rolling in on a regular basis, especially given her and Harry’s less-than-stellar options for the future."