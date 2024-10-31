Prince William brutal reply to Meghan Markle about ‘reinventing' Royals

Prince William once politely dodged drama after Meghan Markle’s honest confession about women empowerment.



In 2020, when Meghan was still a working royal, she joined her husband Prince Harry, his elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Late Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum.

In an awkward shift of conversation, Meghan began highlight topics including Me Too movement, breaking the royal rule of passing opinions.

Speaking about William’s reaction to the conversation, Royal expert Richard Eden at the time said on his Royal Confidential podcast: "We later learned from Prince Harry's book Spare that there had been an awkward moment backstage when Meghan had asked to borrow Katherine's lip gloss.

"He describes how Katherine was taken aback by this, but eventually found some and grimaced when Megan squeezed some out." Richard recalled

He said: "Honourable causes but a clear potential clash with politicians which is the last thing the Royal Family want. You do wonder if a line in William's speech, where he said "the task for us would not be to reinvent the wheel" could have been aimed at his soon-to-be sister-in-law.

"The reluctance to rock the boat is very much part of the Royal Family’s culture. Certainly that phrase, with its strong message of continuity tradition, was used by William’s aunt Princess Anne who said said trying to modernise royal behaviour had already been tried out and warned those attempting to do the same to "not reinvent that wheel"."

During the event after Meghan’s opinions on feminism, William clarified: "We’ve got four different personalities and we’ve got the same passions to make a difference, but different opinions.

Harry then chipped in: "I think those opinions work really really well.

Working as a family does have its challenges and the fact that everyone is laughing shows they know exactly what it’s like. We’re stuck together for the rest of our lives.”