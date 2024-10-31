Prince Harry holds back love to keep King Charles ‘stress levels down'

Prince Harry knows his chances for reconciliation with King Charles are thin.



The Duke of Sussex, who is estranged from the Royal Family ever since he exited the UK in 2020, has a long way to go before a potential patch up.

Royal author Robert Hardman tells Fox News: "I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?’

"But right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about. Let’s get through this…"

Mr Hardman explained: "There is a sense that now is probably not the time.

"If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack. There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process…

"Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalise things,” he noted.