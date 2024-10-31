Halsey reveals touching details of Avan Jogia's 'special' proposal

Halsey gave rare insights into her engagement with Avan Jogia

The 29-year-old singer shared sweet details of her special moments with Victorious actor, Avan Jogia on a podcast Call Her Daddy.

She told the host, Alex Cooper, that Jogia proposed to her in Barcelona where the couple met first time.

“It’s kind of like where we first started hanging out, so it’s really special to us. I wasn’t sure that I was ready," Halsey said.

The singer went on to say, "But I was also kind of like, ‘You’re literally the most amazing, smartest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met in my life, so don’t go anywhere.’ I’m trying to figure it out."

"It was really sweet," she gushed.

"Immediately afterward, [he] left to go shoot a show for like six months in Canada. Like 'OK, bye.' We haven’t really had like the chance to be like ‘engaged,’ but he’s coming home, and I think we’re gonna get to have our time then,” Halsey added.