Halsey praises fiance Avan Jogia’s bond with her son Ender as 'Authentic'

Halsey revealed that she loves to see the cute bond between her son and fiance Avan Jogia.

In a recent chat with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 29-year-old singer talked about Jogia and her 3-year-old son Ender Ridley's relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that Halsey welcomed Ridley with her ex-boyfriend Alex Aydin.

“He has a relationship with my son now," Halsey told the host, "And just watching the way he shows up for my son in such an authentic way.”

Witnessing the duo getting close to each other, the musician noted, “I was like, ‘OK, you really are just the best person.'”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, revealed on the show that her son has recently learned her real name and calls her Ash.

"My son started calling me Ash," she said to Cooper. "I was like, 'You better get it together. I'm Mommy to you.'"

For those unversed Halsey and Aydin parted their ways in April 2023 and later in September 2024 she confirmed her engagement with the Victorious actor.