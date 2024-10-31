Chris Martin spills beans behind Coldplay's prolonged absence from Sydney, Brisbane

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has finally the reason the band has not toured the east coast of Australia for eight years.



It is pertinent to mention that the boyband opened their massive Australian stadium tour in Melbourne last night.

As per MailOnline, the 47-year-old singer, while talking about why the boyband has not played on the east side yet said, “We haven't been to Melbourne and Sydney and Brisbane for quite some time.”

“I'm going to tell it, f*** it,” he said, revealing that the reason the band had avoided Australia was due to a negative review of the band's December 2016 performance at Brisbane's Suncorp stadium.

“I made the mistake eight years ago,” the singer recalled, adding, “I looked at the press and a gentleman wrote an article saying that he lived next to the stadium, and he said we ruined his night.”

The Hymn for the Weekend hitmakers last performed in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney for their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour in 2016.

The band returned Down Under last year but confined themselves to two shows on the west coast at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The band's tour has complete sell out four shows across Melbourne and at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Notably, they aren’t playing in Brisbane.

Coldplay will return to the stage in Melbourne on October 31, and on November 2 and 3, before heading to Sydney for concerts on November 6, 7, 9 and 10.