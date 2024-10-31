 
Geo News

Chris Martin spills beans behind Coldplay's prolonged absence from Sydney, Brisbane

Coldplay has not played in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in almost for eight years

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Chris Martin spills beans behind Coldplays prolonged absence from Sydney, Brisbane
Chris Martin spills beans behind Coldplay's prolonged absence from Sydney, Brisbane

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has finally the reason the band has not toured the east coast of Australia for eight years.

It is pertinent to mention that the boyband opened their massive Australian stadium tour in Melbourne last night.

As per MailOnline, the 47-year-old singer, while talking about why the boyband has not played on the east side yet said, “We haven't been to Melbourne and Sydney and Brisbane for quite some time.”

“I'm going to tell it, f*** it,” he said, revealing that the reason the band had avoided Australia was due to a negative review of the band's December 2016 performance at Brisbane's Suncorp stadium.

“I made the mistake eight years ago,” the singer recalled, adding, “I looked at the press and a gentleman wrote an article saying that he lived next to the stadium, and he said we ruined his night.”

The Hymn for the Weekend hitmakers last performed in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney for their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour in 2016.

The band returned Down Under last year but confined themselves to two shows on the west coast at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The band's tour has complete sell out four shows across Melbourne and at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Notably, they aren’t playing in Brisbane.

Coldplay will return to the stage in Melbourne on October 31, and on November 2 and 3, before heading to Sydney for concerts on November 6, 7, 9 and 10.

Prince Harry slammed for turning into an angry ‘boy' in the US
Prince Harry slammed for turning into an angry ‘boy' in the US
Pete Davidson still friends with most exes?
Pete Davidson still friends with most exes?
Armie Hammer makes return to big screen?
Armie Hammer makes return to big screen?
Selena Gomez calls out Tony Hinchcliffe over 'Puerto Rico garbage joke'
Selena Gomez calls out Tony Hinchcliffe over 'Puerto Rico garbage joke'
Salma Hayek glams up in black for ‘Jimmy Fallon' appearance
Salma Hayek glams up in black for ‘Jimmy Fallon' appearance
Reason King Charles has ‘deepened' his bond with Kate Middleton video
Reason King Charles has ‘deepened' his bond with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle to stop Harry ‘manipulation' from Portugal home video
Meghan Markle to stop Harry ‘manipulation' from Portugal home
Kelly Osbourne spills on wedding plans with Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne spills on wedding plans with Sid Wilson