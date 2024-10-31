Becky Hill's shocking net worth unveiled 12 years after 'The Voice' defeat

Becky Hill's shocking net worth has been revealed, 12 years after losing out in the final of The Voice UK.

After soaring to fame following her stint on the show, the 30-year-old's music career has gone from strength to strength and so too has her bank balance, with it being said she's amassed a whopping fortune of £6.6 million.

Moreover, Becky's multi-millionaire status is owed largely to her jam-packed schedule of live shows, including a very lucrative residency in Ibiza, with The Sun reporting that Hill's earing hit an eye-watering £313,000 per month.

According to Daily Mail, records filed at Companies House reportedly show that the Lose Control hitmaker's primary business, EKO Music disclosed profits of £4.1 million, with the sum boosted by an additional £437,224 from Becky's newest venture, EKO Entertainment LLP.

Collectively, Becky's companies gained a steady income of £1,915 in daily profits over the past year.

As a testament to the star's growing success, her company Eko Music initially reported a modest profit of £34,028 after being first established a decade ago.

Additionally, this has steadily grown over the years, with profits surpassing the £1 million in 2021, and just two years later, the company's profits soared to an incredible £3.8 million.

Furthermore, Becky's latest company EKO Entertainment was only formed in 2023, but has already “posted strong early results,” as per The Sun, which only serves to bolster the Wish You Well singer's already impressive finances.

It is worth mentioning that the chart-topper has also apparently set out to line her pockets even further by setting up EKO Publishing last year, though profits are yet to be filed for that venture.

However, with it being reported that her companies have £3.2 million in cash reserves, in addition to £3.4 million in receivables, this is sure looking bright for the star, as per the outlet.

Becky's music career has gone on an incredible trajectory since she lost out to Leanne Mitchell in the very first series of The Voice UK.