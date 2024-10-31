Queen Camilla's son gets honest about King Charles' cancer

Queen Camilla’s son recently got candid about King Charles’ health battle, and the cancer treatment he is undergoing.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the 49-year-old son of the Queen made his admissions rather candidly.

Amid the release of his new book Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria to King Charles III, Mr Tom Parker-Bowles started by saying, “The King is strong” and “he is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

He also hailed King Charles during his chat and admitted that “he's a magnificent king.”

At the same time, he also weighed in on the admiration for his mother as well, who is standing by the King during such a time.

Prior to signing off he said, “It's a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing. But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”