The Weeknd announces exciting collaboration for ‘São Paulo'

The Weeknd has announced an exciting collaboration for his new song São Paulo.



The Blinding Lights hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news of his collaboration.

According to the post, the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has teamed up with Brazilian pop star Anitta.

The 34-year-old singer posted a short clip of the Brazilian singer, who is pregnant in the video and her stomach grows lips to sing the Gasoline singer’s lyrics.

The singer’s Instagram post reads, “SÃO PAULO FULL SONG ON STREAMING // OUT NOW.” The Weeknd tagged Anitta in the post as well.



Directed by Freeka Tet, São Paulo is the latest preview of the Call Out My Name singer's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, following Dancing in the Flames and Timeless with Playboi Carti.

The upcoming sixth studio album by the Canadian singer is scheduled to be released through XO and Republic Records.

It will serve as the final part of an album trilogy that began with After Hours (2020) and continued with Dawn FM (2022).

Moreover, the In Your Eyes hitmaker also played Dancing in the Flames and São Paulo at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2024.