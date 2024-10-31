Hugh Grant shares anecdote behind his younger children names

Hugh Grant recently unveiled the names of his two younger children, he shares with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grant candidly revealed younger children’s names for the first time.

At the time, the Hollywood actor recalled when he welcomed his fourth baby and second with Eberstein and began, "I have a daughter who I named…,”

“I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger.” he shared, “So her name is Lulu Danger Grant. My children love it. They love it.”

Meanwhile, the Wonka's actor reflected upon when the couple were expecting their younger baby and asked for a name from their elder son, John Mungo.

“Actually, Lulu Danger Grant and her sister Blue Grant, named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu's] elder brother when she was on the way,” he told the audience. "We said, 'There's a new baby coming along, what should we call her?'

Furthermore, Mungo firstly suggested the name of his favourite cartoon character “Kevin” of movie Minion.

Before concluding, he shared, "And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else.' So he said Blue, because it was his favourite colour."

For those unversed, Hugh Grant shares two children, Tabitha and Felix Chang Hong, with ex-former partner, Tinglan Hong. Grant and his wife, Eberstein, share three children.