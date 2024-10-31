 
King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed

King Charles has a lot of slow burning plans for his son and they have just been brought to light

October 31, 2024

King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed

King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry and the ‘slow burn’ they require has just been brought to light by an expert.

All of this has been brought forward by Daily Mail contributor Robert Hardman.

The author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy made all these comments during his interview with Fox News Digital.

During that chat he hypothesized the chances that King Charles would be willing to speak to his youngest son and began by saying, “People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals.”

“But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the U.K. and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to.” But “we… sense that she doesn't like coming to Britain at all.”

However, “if you get to a situation where they come over now and then to see granddad — once it happens once or twice, and it becomes normalized, they can start building from there.”

At the end of the day, “It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut,” the expert added before signing off. 

