Photo: Reese Witherspoon ready for her 'last marriage' with Oliver Haarmann: Source

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly fallen for the charming equity financer, Oliver Haarmann.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, The Morning Show star is ready to tie the knot for the last time with her new boyfriend Oliver Haarmann after two divorces.

As per an insider, the acting sensation has fallen head over heels for the “fun, loving” nature of Oliver.

“Reese is crazy in love with Oliver,” a source mentioned.

They went on to address, “She’s not one to rush into things, but she’s told friends she could easily see herself marrying him.”

“If he proposed today, she’d say yes. She’d love to invite friends to a surprise winter wedding,” they claimed before moving on to a new topic.

This report comes as a shock because a few days back DailyMail.com shared that the 48-year-old actress “has shut down any talk of marriage with her new boyfriend” and is not keeping any “false expectations” from the 57-year-old businessman.