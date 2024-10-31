 
Justin Bieber faces major financial struggles after Diddy drama

Justin Bieber hit with tax debt following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest

October 31, 2024

Justin Bieber is reportedly facing major financial trouble.

The singer, who has been in headlines since Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest, is hit with an overdue $380000 tax bill, according to a report by The Sun.

This comes just days after the speculations suggesting that Justin is considering a legal action against his former finance team for mishandling his $300million networth.

An insider has told the outlet, “It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore,” adding, “It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore.”

Additionally, a representative for his former business manager Lou Taylor and her company TriStar Sports and Entertainment Group, has clarified the claims.

“Justin Bieber is not considering legal action against Tri Star. We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this. We were not involved in any alleged unpaid property bills,” the representative clarified.

It is worth mentioning that the singer has already been in the headlines for a while now, since Diddy’s arrest for sex trafficking. During his early days in the career, Justin was under the mentorship of the rapper.

