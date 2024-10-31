 
Rihanna vows to change Eminem's bachelor status for good

Rihanna plans to find Eminem a girlfriend

October 31, 2024

Rihanna has decided to take on a special role for her old friend Eminem.

According to a report by In Touch, Rihanna has decided to play a matchmaker for her single friend.

“Rihanna, like a lot of people in his life, can’t understand why he’s still single and she’s decided to make it her mission to find him a girlfriend,” an insider spilled the tea.

They added, “She knows him well enough to know what kind of woman would be a good match and she’s got lots of ideas about who to set him up with.”

The source stated that finding a girl for the rapper, who prefers bachelor life, is less challenging than getting him to agree to date.

“The problem is getting Eminem to agree because he’s still very closed off to the idea. He claims he’s happier on his own and doesn’t want to deal with the drama of dating, but Rihanna isn’t taking no for an answer,” the source stated.

They added that the Diamonds singer feels Eminem is “letting life pass him by.”

However, Rihanna “has vowed that she’s going to help shake him out of this funk.”

