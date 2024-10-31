Photo: Kris Jenner eager to compete with Kardashian-Jenner daughters: Source

Kris Jenner reportedly has a burning desire to look younger than her daughters.

In a world where everyone is getting Botox and breast implants, Kris Jenner reportedly wants to move up her family’s love for cosmetic procedures and fix several parts of her body, as per the newest findings of Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on these inner family tensions, an insider privy to the outlet recently shared, “She looks good, no one is disputing that.”

The source also stated, “And obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face.”

“She’s tweaking other parts of her body, too,” the source also said of the mother of five daughters and a son.

“If she sees any cellulite or wrinkles, she’s zapping them off,” they also remarked.

While her daughters have admitted to getting a lot of stuff done on their bodies, the insider declared that Kris certainly has a lot more work ahead of her.

“She truly believes she’s on a par with them as far as glamor goes and still turns heads, even though she’s closing in on 70,” the insider noted in conclusion.