Kelly Osbourne mourns Liam Payne's demise: 'absolutely breaks my heart'

Kelly Osbourne expressed her emotions over One Direction alum, Liam Payne's tragic death

November 01, 2024

Kelly Osbourne just broke her silence over One Direction’s Liam Payne’s tragic death.

The British singer and media personality admitted that she was “hit hard” by the musician’s demise and that it had a rather huge impact on her.

For the unversed, on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, the Night Changes singer fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As per a preliminary toxicology report, it was later revealed that Payne had "multiple substances" in his system at the time of his death.

In a conversation with US Weekly, the daughter of the iconic rock star, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that she spoke to The X Factor alum shortly before his shocking death and remembered that he was in a "good place".

"He was checking on me to make sure that I was OK," the 40-year-old recalled of her conversation with Payne, adding, "The fact that there was nobody there for him just absolutely breaks my heart."

Kelly Osbourne’s comments come a while after her mother, Sharon Osbourne paid a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne a day after his rather gut-wrenching fall.

"Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world,” she wrote on her Instagram.

