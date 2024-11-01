 
Prince Harry undergoes ‘tricky time' to accommodate Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is struggling with loneliness ahead of holiday season

November 01, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling lonely ahead of the holiday season.

The Duke of Sussex, who is to spend his sixth Christmas away from the Royals, is bound to stay in the US.

Former royal correspondent Emily Andrews wrote in Woman: “Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the US.

“It's a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives.”

Emily added: “All the royals will gather at Sandringham in December, and I'm told that all the cousins, such as Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara and Peter Phillips, all look forward to the fun.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

