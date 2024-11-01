 
King Charles feared Meghan entry would bring ‘money problems'

King Charles III has reservations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding

November 01, 2024

King Charles III reportedly refused to bear the expenses of Meghan Markle when Prince Harry expressed wish to marry her.

His Majesty, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, told Prince Harry he would not be able to handle a budget for a large number of people.

The revelation was made by author Robert Jobson in the book Our King: Charles III — The Man and the Monarch.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The couple has now got themselves a holiday home in Portugal.

A source told Closer: “Buying in Portugalis a shrewd move for Meghan. 

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.

They add: “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point. 

“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped,” notes the source.

