Bruce Springsteen surprises fans with Halloween 'Ghostbusters' performance

Bruce Springsteen surprised fans at Montreal’s Centre Bell on Halloween night, while opening the show with his first-ever performance of Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters theme.

In a footage shared by a fan from the concert, The E-Street Band kicked off with the iconic keyboard and horn into and by the time Bruce sang, “If there’s something strange, in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?” the crowd was fully engaged, singing along.

Moreover, after wrapping up Ghostbusters, Bruce and the band returned to familiar hits including Hungry Heart, No Surrender, Racing in the Streets, and Atlantic City, as well as newer tracks like Letter to You and Nightshift, from his 2022 album Only the Strong Survive.

According to People, while set list surprises are rare for the American singer these days, band members aren’t complaining,

In the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, bassist Garry Tallent explained, “Bruce has put this set list together meticulously…. there’s different brought out each time.”

As per the publication, the guitarist shared in the documentary, “The set list communicates the story you want to tell...to let the audience know who I am at this stage in my career.”

Furthermore, the E-Street Band’s Canadian tour will continue till November 22 and it will wrap up in Vancouver, before heading to Europe for summer shows in May through July, as per the outlet.