Prince William seemingly adopts Prince Harry's ‘distinctive gestures' in new doc

Prince William seems to have adopted his younger brother Prince Harry's distinctive hand gestures in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.



Analyzing the Prince of Wales’ body language, expert Judi James noted that his rapid illustrative gesticulation matches the Duke of Sussex’s style.

Speaking with GB News, the expert pointed out how both the Royal brothers use exaggerated hand movements to emphasize their words.

"What is fascinating here is his gesticulation,” Judi told the publication. "This is the first time we have seen William sharing the same traits as his brother.”

"Both William and Harry seem to have developed a way of speaking that is accompanied by some rapid ongoing illustrative gesticulation to define their words in a kind of mime,” she added.

The expert continued: "Both brothers now act out every word they are saying with matching hand gestures.

"When Harry has been using it, it has often looked like overkill that might have been prompted by speaking to a US audience, but William is mirroring the trait here.

"It's as though both brothers feel the need to do sign language as they speak, in a bid to make their messages easier to understand.

"Although it is normal to speak with your hands this is a much more exaggerated version of gesticulation than most people use.

"It's a technique speakers often use when they are afraid they might lose their audience's attention although that would hardly be true for a royal prince."