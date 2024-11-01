 
Tom Hanks reveals why he considers 35 the 'worst age'

Tom Hanks' movie 'Here' has been released in theatres

November 01, 2024

Tom Hanks is not interested in going back and reliving his 30s, as he says it was “not a great period of life.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 68-year-old actor, who plays a wide range of ages in his new film Here, thanked de-aging technology.

When the Oscar winner asked if there was a specific age he enjoyed going back to in the film, Tom replied, "No. Look, I'm 68 years old, the hardest for us was when we were playing 35.”

“That time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off. You stand differently,” he explained.

The Terminal actor added that he thinks he’s “in better shape now.”

“You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I’m getting decent exercise, and I can eat right,” he said. “You can’t do that when you’re 35. Life is such a burden!”

For those unversed, Tom stars opposite Robin Wright in the film Here. The film is available to watch in cinemas worldwide.

