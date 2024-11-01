Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season

Hilary Duff and her husband Mathew Koma playfully pranked their friends Nicole Richie and Joel Madden on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old Younger star and Koma dressed up as twins Benji and Joel Madden for a pre-Halloween dinner double date with Nicole and Joel.

According to Daily Mail, the two couples share a close friendship, despite Hilary and Joel having dated two decades ago.

Moreover, Koma shared on his Instagram stories, "Going as @benjaminadden and @joelmadden to a Halloween dinner with @joelmadden and @nicolerichie," alongside a picture of themselves in the signature black outfits and flat billed black trucker hats of the Good Charlotte band members.

As per the publication, Nicole and Joel found the costume hilarious as both posted pictures of the couple on their own social media platforms too.

Mathew dressed as Joel, sporting an MDDN hat, leather jacket, and chain necklace, while Hilary embodied the other Madden brother in a black cap, leather vest, and chain necklaces.

Additionally, Nicole shared a picture of the duo and captioned it as “Protect @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff at all costs," along with two crown emojis.

Interestingly, the couples are also neighbors, as Hilary revealed on a 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live as they stated, "We're neighbors. And we actually hang out all the time," while recalling how she had recently insisted on inviting Nicole over for wine.

A few weeks ago, Hilary and Nicole celebrated the Lizzie McGuire star's birthday with dinner at Funke Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

It is worth mentioning that Nicole and Joel married in 2010 and have two teenagers, daughter Harlow, and son Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in December 2019 in an intimate ceremony near their LA home and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks in October 2018, followed by daughter Mae in 2021, and baby Townes, who was born on May 3, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Hilary also has a 12-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.