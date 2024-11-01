Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors

Matt LeBlanc is not retiring from the entertainment industry.

The 57-year-old actor's publicist confirmed to the Daily Mirror that rumors of Matt's retirement from showbiz are not true.

Recently, an insider revealed to Mail Online that Matt has taken a step back from acting to focus on things other than fame.

The source further shared that the TV comic is still “upset” over the death of his costar Matthew Perry, and is “ready to rethink his life.”

“Such an important part of (Matt’s) life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life,” the confidant told the outlet.

“He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now,” a tipster continued. “He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired.”

“He is financially stable and doesn’t really want to be in the limelight anymore,” the source added.