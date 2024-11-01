 
Geo News

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors

Matt LeBlanc was last seen in HBO's ‘Friends’ reunion special

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors
Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors

Matt LeBlanc is not retiring from the entertainment industry.

The 57-year-old actor's publicist confirmed to the Daily Mirror that rumors of Matt's retirement from showbiz are not true.

Recently, an insider revealed to Mail Online that Matt has taken a step back from acting to focus on things other than fame.

The source further shared that the TV comic is still “upset” over the death of his costar Matthew Perry, and is “ready to rethink his life.”

“Such an important part of (Matt’s) life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life,” the confidant told the outlet.

“He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now,” a tipster continued. “He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired.”

“He is financially stable and doesn’t really want to be in the limelight anymore,” the source added.

Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration video
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season