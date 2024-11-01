Meghan Marke petrified and scared of the Royal Family's manipulation of Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly causing a lot of concern for Meghan, and its to do with his family in the UK.

All comments have been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Palace.

This insider in question broke everything down while speaking to OK magazine.

During their conversation with the outlet the source noted that there are pretty good chances that Meghan’s blessings are possible for Archie and Lilibet, but there are some concerns brewing.

They started by saying that, “if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa King Charles at some point.”

“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped,” the insider also noted at one point in the chat.

However, the same insider also made sure to note that, “Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan.”

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”

For those unversed, the Duke and Duchess have just purchased a property in Portugal at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, for $4.7 million.

The 300 soon-to-be constructed abodes will be about 722-acre, and are just 81 miles south of Lisbon.