Shawn Mendes hints at pregnancy scare in new song

Shawn Mendes gets candid about pregnancy scare in latest track 'Why Why Why' as he opens up about it with NYT

Web Desk
November 01, 2024

Shawn Mendes opened up about his personal experiences and challenges in his latest track, Why Why Why, which is mainly about mental health and his past pregnancy scare. 

The song, Why Why Why, featured on his forthcoming fifth studio album Shawn. 

During an interview with The New York Times published on October 31, Mendes discussed his decision about opening up about personal aspects of his life.

Moreover, he explained that his producer told him to break down barriers between himself and his listeners and he stated, “I wanted to break down any remaining walls. Why am I doing this if I’m not being fully honest?”

Additionally, the song which is set to be released with his album on November 15, included lyrics that says, “I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother.” While Mendes did not reveal the partner involved, his high-profile relationships, including with singer Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021, have been well-documented.

While reflecting on the pregnancy scare, Mendes added during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that the experience taught him  lessons about "maturity and responsibility," as per the publication.

In regards to this, he explained, “It was like, ‘I’m going to go down this path of telling my exact truth or I’m going to keep holding back,’ and it felt pointless to keep holding back.”

Furthermore, he shared, “I felt super, super lost,” while adding that he often struggled with finding a "sense of self" after stepping off the stage.

It is worth mention that Mendes’ album Shawn is said to reveal more personal insights as he will continue to "connect with fans" on a deeper level, as per the outlet.

