Shawn Mendes gets candid about drug addiction fears

November 01, 2024

Shawn Mendes has got candid about his drug addiction fears in a new interview and revealed that he had to take precaution before disappearing into that habit.

The 26-year-old singer, who was smoking and drinking frequently before quitting his 2022 tour, while opening up to the New York Times admitted that he found himself drinking and smoking ahead of shows.

Mendes recalled that again once when he was off stage, he realised he had to drastically change his life to avoid disaster.

The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back hitmaker, whose new album titled Shawn is due for release on November 15, realised that he was at risk of entering a downward spiral towards drink and drugs.

According to the Senorita singer, such “addiction has ruined the lives of many stars before him”.

Mendes’ candid interview about drugs and alcoholism comes three days after the Treat You Better singer highlighted that he is still discovering his romantic orientation amid LGBTQ rumours to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre audience.

The Folk-Pop singer concluded by saying, “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me."

Mendes added, "Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover it.”

