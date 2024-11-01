King Charles, Kate Middleton new bond laid bare as Prince William prepares to rule

A royal insider has disclosed King Charles and Kate Middleton’s new bond amid reports Prince William and the Princess of Wales are preparing to take the throne amid the monarch's failing health.

The royal source told In Touch Weekly recently that Kate and William are gearing up their preparations to rule with the full blessing of King Charles.

The insider claimed, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.”

Amid these claims, an insider has told an outlet, per OK! Magazine, King Charles and Kate Middleton are ‘very close’ and “he thinks of Catherine as his daughter."

"They are two patients going through a common health experience."

The In Touch Weekly also quoted the insider as claiming, “Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands.”

The palace source went on saying, “They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable.”