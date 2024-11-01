'Game of Thrones' begins early development at Warner Bros.

The Game of Thrones film has finally entered an early stage of development.

According to a report by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter the film extending the hit franchise is in development at Warner Bros.

An anonymous source told them that although there’s no filmmaker, cast or writer yet, the project is in “very early stage development” at the studios.

It is worth mentioning that the showrunners of the original Game of Thrones David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to conclude the series with three movies instead of the 2019 final season.

Additionally, the franchise author George R.R. Martin wanted to make the film. However, the idea was refused by HBO in 2014.

Although, the cast is yet not decided but the main lead cast of the previous seasons include, Emilia Clarke playing Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington playing Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey playing Cersei Lannister, Sophie Turner playing Sansa Stark, Gwendoline Christie playing Brienne of Tarth and Isaac Hempstead Wright in the role of Bran Stark.