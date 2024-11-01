Prince William has left Prince Harry with nothing

Prince Harry has reportedly seen his supporters drop like flies and its all because of King Charles’ royal clout.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen made these comments and statements.

According to a report by OK magazine he began by saying, “The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing.”

After all, “No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple.”

However, it is pertinent to note that, “Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes.”

“Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown,” the expert also added before signing off.

For those unversed, the Sussexes have managed to maintain only one royal friendship and that is between them and Princess Eugenie, as well as Jack Brooksbank.