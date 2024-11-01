 
Katherine Ryan shares impact of 'traumatic' murder of friend

November 01, 2024

Katherine Ryan has opened up about a trauma which she has been dealing with, after her friend’s murder.

During an interview with Mirror, Ryan reflected upon the time when she worked as a waitress and her friend, Jessica Nethery, was killed by her ex Jeremy Molitor, who reportedly stabbed her 54 times in a car parking area.

“I found out she died when she never showed up for work that day,” she began. “It was traumatic for everyone in the town - because it’s a small place, everyone knows everyone.”

Furthermore, “It really affected me, and it informed, I think, a lot of my behaviours. I proceeded very vigilantly (afterwards),” Ryan added. “I thought there would be police and news cameras, it would be big news.”

At the time, “I told my mother, and I remember my mom was very calm and she said to me: ‘Sometimes, if you leave them, they’ll kill you’,” she recalled. “And I went, ‘What?’ Because that happened to Jessica when I was 19, my brain was still growing. It wrote on the canvas of who I am.”

While, “I’ve not been affected by physical abuse,” the stand-up comedian admitted that incident left her traumatized still.

Moreover, “But I’ve been very hesitant to leave any relationship. And I think it’s gaslighting to say ‘you have nothing to worry about’. It’s an important issue and I think it’s great that The Mirror is addressing it.”

Before concluding, she shared, “For myself, a way of processing those dark realities is through humour - finding the light in the darkness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katherine Ryan tied the knot with Bobby Kootstra in 2019 and share three children.

