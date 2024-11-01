Emily Ratajkowksi channels JLo for spooky season

Emily Ratajkowksi kept it sultry this Halloween.

The model, 33, recreated Jennifer Lopez’s iconic look from the 2000 Grammys red carpet in a recent Instagram video she uploaded Thursday.

In the video, Emily stunned a the plunging ensemble identical to the Versace gown Lopez, 55, once wore to the awards show with then-boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs.

“no limits, all dreams,” the My Body author captioned the clip, in which she is mouthing a quote from Lopez about “being 16 from the Bronx.”

At the time, Lopez called herself a “crazy little girl who used to f****** be wild and [have] no limits, all dreams.”

Emily completed the rest of her look with drop earrings and deep eye makeup. Her half up hairstyle was also inspired by the Papi singer.

She also dropped a separate slideshow, where she gave a better look at the full-length dress.

Lopez once discussed her viral Versace ensemble in a 2019 Vogue video, confessing that she didn’t find it “all that risqué.”

“It was just one of those perfect moments. The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested. That was a moment that captured people’s imaginations, I think. In terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time,” the actress recalled.

“Even if you don’t know my music and you don’t know my movies, people know about that moment and that dress,” Lopez told the publication. “That was it.”

The same year, Lopez made headlines again by closing a Milan Fashion Week show for the designer in a dress nearly identical to the sheer leafy ensemble.

Amber Valletta— the first person to wear the original dress strutting down a 1999 catwalk—also gushed to Vogue last year that “the dress has been Googled more times than any other look in history.”

“It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] wore it, so it’s kind of cool to be a part of that history,” the model noted.

However, Ratajkowski didn’t stick to the iconic dress for long that day and slipped into a cosy red onesie and watching Vans to head out with Ziwe, Irina Shayk and more pals.