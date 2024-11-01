Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker channel goth characters in video: Watch

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker transformed into Morticia and Gomez Adams for Halloween.

Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48 shared a black-and-white video in which they recreated scenes from 1991 movie The Addams Family, with the Blink-182 drummer kissing his wife’s arms.

The couple’s transformation into the Adams Family was complete, with the Kardashians star rocking a black lace dress with batwing sleeves and a long and silky black hair wig.

Meanwhile, Travis sported Gomez-styled striped suit, pencil mustache and slicked back black hair. While alos showing off the character's signature cigar.

"How long has it been since we’ve waltzed?" they captioned the joint post, which was a reference to one of Morticia’s lines from the movie.

Aside from a waltz, the couple were seen holding hands as they made their way to a classic black car resembling the Adams family’s car from the film. When in the car, Travis lit his cigar, before the video transitioned to him kissing Kourtney’s arm.

The couple channeled similar character’s last year, when they dressed as Beetlejuice characters Lydia Deetz and the titular ghoul.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022, and have a blended family with their kids from previous partners, as well as their own son Rocky Thirteen Barker.